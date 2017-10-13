Angola: ISTA Media Students Visit Angop

Luanda — Third-year students of the Media course in the Technical Higher Education Institute of Angola (ISTA) visited this Thursday the facilities of the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP), as part of their practical classes.

During the visit, the students learnt of the activities carried out by the country's only state-owned news agency and interacted with its staff, as well as got acquainted with journalists' daily routine.

The teacher of editorial journalistic techniques and visit coordinator, Gaspar Francisco, underscored that this sort of activities contributes to a solid training and draws the students to a concretes questions about what is made on journalism.

According to him, some of his theoretical lessons have been based on news published by the agency, aiming to provide tools and rules to his students on the writing style implemented by this media outlet.