12 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: ISTA Media Students Visit Angop

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Third-year students of the Media course in the Technical Higher Education Institute of Angola (ISTA) visited this Thursday the facilities of the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP), as part of their practical classes.

During the visit, the students learnt of the activities carried out by the country's only state-owned news agency and interacted with its staff, as well as got acquainted with journalists' daily routine.

The teacher of editorial journalistic techniques and visit coordinator, Gaspar Francisco, underscored that this sort of activities contributes to a solid training and draws the students to a concretes questions about what is made on journalism.

According to him, some of his theoretical lessons have been based on news published by the agency, aiming to provide tools and rules to his students on the writing style implemented by this media outlet.

Angola

Bié Government to Boost Agricultural Production

The government of the central Bié province intends to boost the agricultural production campaign (2017/2018) by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.