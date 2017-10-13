Angola: Bié Government to Boost Agricultural Production

Cuito — The government of the central Bié province intends to boost the agricultural production campaign (2017/2018) by making available more tractors and ploughs to the peasants with view to achieving better results.

Speaking to Angop on Thursday in Cuito city, the provincial governor, Boavida Neto, seized the opportunity to announce the opening of the agricultural season set for October 30, in Cuemba municipality, reassuring the strong bet on a mechanized agriculture.

The local government has been preparaing the current agricultural season since August this year, enhancing the peasants with agricultural tools and mechanized means to support them.

The official recalled that last August, the minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Marcos Nhunga had handed over seven tractors, 50 carts, 30 tons of varied seeds, 10 ploughs, 5.000 tons of fertilizers, 778 cutlasses and 1000 axes.

The Agriculture and Rural Development sector in Bíe controls 55 cooperatives and 418 peasants associations that count on the assistance of the government.

The previous agricultural campaign covered 1.850 hectares of arable lands, representing an increase of more 1000 space cultivated before the mentioned period in the municipalities of Cuito, Camacupa, Catabola, Chitembo, Cunhinga, Cuemba, Nhârea, Chinguar and Andulo.