Kenya: Turkish Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Mombasa

Photo: Mohamed Ahmed/Daily Nation

Some of the passengers who were on the Turkish Airlines flight that made an emergency landing in Mombasa on October 13, 2017.

A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Mombasa after a bird was sucked into one of the engines.

The incident happened shortly after take off early Friday.

The flight was bound for Istanbul from Moi International Airport, Mombasa taking off at around 3am.

The plane landed safely at the airport and there were no injuries of passengers or staff, Coast police boss Larry Kieng said.

121 passengers and six cabin crew were were provided overnight accommodation a the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort.