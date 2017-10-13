Zambia: Golfers Reclaim 6th Position

Zambia yesterday climbed back to sixth position after carding a five-over par 221 in the third round of the All-Africa Golf Challenge atthe Elephant Hills Resort in Zimbabwe.

The Zambian team now has a total 28-over-par 676 over the three rounds as they head into today's closing round and are now 12 shots off a podium finish of third.

Ndola golfer Gabriel Chibale finally showed the promise he held as junior by scoring level par-72 and saw his score backed by club mate Kelvin Chibuye on one-over-par and Denmark Mulambo on four-over-par 76.

This all round improved scoring from Team-Zambia saw them reclaim sixth position, which they had on theopening day of the tournament having dropped to eighth on the second day.

The third round score was a big improvement for both Chibale andChibuye who had disappointing opening two rounds while Mulambo, who hadbeen Zambia's best performer, slumped.

Chibuye started the tournament with a five-over-par 77 and followed it up with a six-over-par 78 while Chibale played seven-over-par onboth days before yesterday's level par 72.

Mulambo on the other hand, has been slumping with every passing day having started with one-over-par 73, went one shot worse on the second before yesterday's further dip of four-over-par.

Kelly Tembo also has failed to improve his scores and had been going a shot worse every day after starting with four-over-par 76.

Just the best three scores count.

Zambia's 676 gross leaves 40 shots behind leaders and defendingchampions South Africa.

Defending champions South Africans however had their worst performance at thetournament so far, playing level par 216, but it was enough to allow them hold to top position on 12-under-par 636 gross.

Hosts Zimbabwe continued with their improved performance dislodgingEgypt from second position after a two-over-par 218 to have a three-day gross of 10-over-par 658.

The Reunion Islands moved into third position on 16-over while Egypt dropped to fourth with a score of 18-over par 666 and Swaziland completing the tops five on 675 gross.