The ongoing road constructions in Solwezi district of North Western Province has cheered the business community who are hopeful of increased economic activities.

The North Western Federation of Development is hopeful that road constructions will play a major role to boost business activities in the new Copperbelt.

President Mukumbi Kafuta said the transport sector plays an important role to meaningful investment and was hopeful that most roads in Solwezi will receive a facelift.

He said the delays to complete the Solwezi Chingola Road has had a major impact on the country's economic growth but added that the coming in of Napsa will help expedite the road construction.

"As you know the Solwezi Chingola Road is the most economic road in this country due to the mining activities taking place, the volume of copper that is coming from the mines here is taking so much time on the roads thereby delaying production, once completed the province will contribute meaningfully to economic growth" He added.

And a local Business man Elves Bweupe said the construction of Roads in the province is long overdue and is worried that the projects have come at the beginning of the rainy season.

He said Solwezi has not been given the attention it deserves despite contributing immensely to the country's GDP.

"Government has not done us a favour we need this like yesterday, this time Solwezi would have been a better place to live in now, like this they are working on the roads and that rains have started i only hope they will not abandon the works" he stated

Government is currently constructing a dual carriageway from along the main Road in the CBD to help address congestion.