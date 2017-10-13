The African National Congress on Friday said it was studying the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to dismiss the appeal brought by President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority, in relation to the reinstatement of corruption charges against Zuma.

The appeal was dismissed with costs.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said in a statement: "The ANC has full confidence in our judiciary and the options it offers to all aggrieved parties. Accordingly, the ANC will study the judgment and await further decisions from the affected parties before making a comprehensive statement on this matter."

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein handed down judgment in the appeal by Zuma and the NPA in the "spy tapes" saga earlier on Friday.

Zuma and the NPA had approached the SCA seeking leave to appeal the 2016 decision by the High Court in Pretoria to overturn the NPA's decision to drop the corruption charges against Zuma that related to fraud, racketeering and money laundering

The 18 charges against Zuma were withdrawn in 2009, just before he was sworn in for his first term as president, but the DA wanted the charges to be reinstated.

Both the NPA and Zuma turned to the SCA after the High Court denied them direct access for an appeal.

But last month Zuma and the NPA made an about-turn and conceded that the decision not to prosecute Zuma was irrational.

Source: News24