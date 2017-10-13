Kenya: Kipsang Added to New York Marathon Field

Nairobi — Former World Record holder Wilson Kipsang is determined to delete the bad memories from last month's Berlin Marathon after being confirmed for the 2017 New York Marathon to be held on November 5.

Kipsang dropped off at the 30km mark in Berlin with the race which had been touted as a potential World Record breaking field being characterized with foul weather which hugely demanded a lot from the athletes with Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele also dropping out.

"My training was excellent before Berlin, but I had a bad day there. Now, I am very happy and thankful I was given a chance to use my training effort in New York, and will try to win there as I did three years ago," Kipsang said as he prepares for the race.

The 35-year old, who set a course record at the Tokyo Marathon earlier this year, will return to familiar grounds in New York having clinched the title in 2014, clocking 2:10:59 before going on to claim the World Marathon Majors title that year.

At the 2013 Berlin Marathon, Kipsang set a world record of 2:03:23, which stood as a record for one year and the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist has run faster than 2:05 eight times, more than any other runner in history.

Kipsang will toe the line with defending champion Ghirmay Ghebreslassie of Eritrea.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Wilson to the TCS New York City Marathon, where he has had great success before. An already talented professional athlete field just became stronger," said Peter Ciaccia, president of events for New York Road Runners and race director of the race.

Apart from the two heavyweights, stiff competition will also be expected from compatriots Geoffrey Kamworor, the reigning World Half Marathon and World Cross country champion and Lucas Rotich as well as Eritrea's Lelisa Desisa, the Rio Olympic silver medalist.

Meanwhile, Mary Keitany will be in search for her fourth consecutive title in New York, entering the 2017 field as the fastest woman.

She will face strong opposition from former world champions Edna Kiplagat (2:19:50) and Ethiopia's Mare Dibaba (2:19:52) as well as former London Marathon winner Tigist Tufa (2:21:52).

-Additional information courtesy IAAF-