13 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: When Will We Wake Up and Reform Our Crooked Electoral System?

analysis By Omry Makgoale

Without individual accountability of politicians there is no way of stopping rampant corruption, state-sponsored crime and fraudulent activities.

The recent expulsion of Simanga Mthombeni, Economic Freedom Fighters Chief Whip in Mogale City, together with his five colleagues for voting in support of an ANC motion against the Democratic Alliance lays bare the power of the party HQ and the insignificance of individual accountability of politicians to voters in South Africa. The party HQ instructions must be followed whether an individual believes they are right or wrong. The conscience of individual politicians is not tolerated; this turns politicians into stooges or robots as this is the only way for politicians to survive in the council chambers or in Parliament. Do as the party leader says or get fired.

It is a similar story to when EFF Members of Parliament led by Mpho Ramakatsa were expelled from the EFF and later removed from Parliament in 2015. The truth is they were in Parliament at the mercy of the party leader, Julius Malema. It is a party dictatorship under the current electoral laws of 100% proportional representation. You either toe the line as per the party leader or you are booted out. It...

