Eritrea: A Workshop On Controlling Malaria Prevalence

Barentu — A workshop on raising popular awareness on the control of the prevalence of communicable diseases was held in Anagule administrative area, Barentu sub zone.

Indicating that environmental sanitation is vital in the prevention of communicable diseases, head of Health Care Services at the sub zone, Mr. Temesgen Berhane said that 70 thousand impregnated mosquito bed nets have been distributed to residents of the subzone and have contributed in ensuring public health.

Nurse Temesgen also said that spraying anti mosquito pesticides, clearing suspected malaria breeding swamps as well as sustainable awareness raising campaigns are among the activities being conducted to control the prevalence of malaria.