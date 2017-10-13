12 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: 80 Percent of Eritrean People Beneficiary of Mobile Phones

Asmara — As part of the strong efforts being exerted to expand the coverage of telephone service nation wide, more than 80% of the Eritrean people have become beneficiaries of mobile telephone service. The report was made by Mr. Tekle Woldeselasie, head of Mobile Telephone Service at the Eri-Tel.

Noting that the objective is to enable every citizen become beneficiary of mobile telephone service, Mr. Tekle said that the mobile phone service installation project would continue until every citizen gets access to such service.

Regarding the subscription prices, Mr. Tekle indicated that all expenses and annual subscription prices are reviewed every four years taking into account the introduction of new technology as well as infrastructure and other expenses.

Eritrea

