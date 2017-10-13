12 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Council of Ministers Hears Report On Arrangements for Holding 13th Session of International Book Exhibition

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Thursday reviewed a report presented by the Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi, on the arrangements for launching the 13th session of Khartoum International Book Exhibition, scheduled during October 17 - 29.

In a press statement, the minister said that the International Book Exhibition comes as by the end of the celebrations of Sennar as the Capital of Islamic Culture, indicating that more than 14 countries will take part in the exhibition.

He said that the Arab Republic of Egypt will be the honor guest of the International Book Exhibition, indicating that the Egyptian Minister of Culture will arrive in Khartoum to attend the boo exhibition along with a number of Egyptian intellectuals and thinkers.

He indicated that the program accompanying to the International Book Exhibition includes holding of a number of symposiums and workshops, adding that the book exhibition is organized in cooperation with the Arab and National Publishers Unions.

The minister stated that more than 1000 tons of books arrived in Khartoum for the exhibition.

He said that the International Book Exhibition will witness honoring of a number of Sudanese intellectuals and thinkers.

