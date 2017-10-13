Sudan: Vice - Presidnt Briefs U.S. Chargé d'Affaires On Weapons Collection Campaign

Khartoum — The Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul-Rahman, briefed Thursday the US Chargé d' Affaires to Sudan, Steven Koutsis on the ongoing firearms collection campaign which is aimed for maintaining peace and stability in the country.

The US diplomat, who was received by Hassabo at the Republican Palace, said in a press statements that he has affirmed his country's support to the campaign and all the plans and measures in this connection, pointing out to the necessity for cooperation with the communities concerning the firearms' collection toward creating a suitable and sound social environment.

He expected the arrival of American businessmen to investigate investment opportunities in Sudan, affirming that the United States Embassy in Khartoum will provide all the necessary information in this connection, confirming the US desire to continue high-level dialogue with Sudan.