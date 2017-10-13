12 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Reviews Report On Situation of Sugar Industry

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, chaired by the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, reviewed in its sitting Thursday a report, presented by the Minister of Industry, Dr. Musa Karama, on the current situation of sugar industry.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the Council of Minister, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, stated that the sugar consumption in the country amounted to 1.4 million ton per year, while the national sugar production did not exceed 645,000 tons.

He said that the report explained that the sugar sector suffers from imposition of fees on the national production against the exemption of the imported sugar from any fees.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers approved an agreement on the bill of River Navigation Act for the year 2017, which was presented at the cabinet's meeting by the Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges.

