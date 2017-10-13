Sudan: Minister Reveals Package of Procedures to Benefit From Revocation of U.S. Sanctions

Photo: Morgan Mbabazi/The East African

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir at a State function in Uganda. African Union leaders have consistently refused to enforce an ICC arrest warrant against the Sudanese leader.

Washington — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, General, Dr. Mohammed Osman Suleiman Al-Rikabi has revealed that his ministry will carry out package of procedures to benefit from the revocation of the economic sanctions imposed on the country strengthening Sudan relations with the international financial institutions.

The minister told reporters on the sidelines of the current annual meetings of the First African Group of the World Bank and the IMF that Sudan has received wide response from the international community to lift the US sanctions imposed on it, referring to a meetings held with the IMF officials who congratulated Sudan on lifting of the sanctions.

He said, Sudan, during the coming period, will work for the improvement of its relations with the international financial institutions and donor countries.