Sudan: River Nile Specialist Medics Threaten Strike Action

Atbara — Specialist doctors at Atbara Hospital in Sudan's River Nile state have threatened to strike beginning on Sunday in protest against the poor conditions in the hospital, lack of proper work environment, and inadequate medical equipment.

A statement issued by the specialists held the director of the hospital and the Minister of Health responsible for the deterioration of the situation and pointed to the submission of a memorandum to the governor of the state.

They explained that the governor has promised to respond to their demand to change the management of the hospital without keeping his promises.

The statement accused the director of the hospital of breaking the locks of offices of the specialists in the hospital and transferring the equipment of their offices for use elsewhere.

The statement said that the deteriorating conditions in the hospital have sparked many specialists and doctors to emigrate abroad and pointed out that the state government has not complied with the directives of the Vice- President.