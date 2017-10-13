12 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: River Nile Specialist Medics Threaten Strike Action

Tagged:

Related Topics

Atbara — Specialist doctors at Atbara Hospital in Sudan's River Nile state have threatened to strike beginning on Sunday in protest against the poor conditions in the hospital, lack of proper work environment, and inadequate medical equipment.

A statement issued by the specialists held the director of the hospital and the Minister of Health responsible for the deterioration of the situation and pointed to the submission of a memorandum to the governor of the state.

They explained that the governor has promised to respond to their demand to change the management of the hospital without keeping his promises.

The statement accused the director of the hospital of breaking the locks of offices of the specialists in the hospital and transferring the equipment of their offices for use elsewhere.

The statement said that the deteriorating conditions in the hospital have sparked many specialists and doctors to emigrate abroad and pointed out that the state government has not complied with the directives of the Vice- President.

Sudan

Are Sanctions Working?

It's remarkable how quickly the tables have turned in the Sudans. Just a few years ago the infant state of South Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.