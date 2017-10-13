Sudan: First Export Shipment From South Darfur Tannery

Nyala — The Government of South Darfur has announced the export of the first shipment of tanned leather to China from the Nyala modern tannery.

The head of the board of directors of Nyala tannery, Walid El Fayed, said that the tannery produces 3,000 pieces of tanned leather a day.

He said that it conforms to the international specifications to be exported to China.

He pointed to the establishment of a modern health sewage plant next to the tannery to avoid effects to the workers resulting from the manufacture of leather.