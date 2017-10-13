Sudan: Govt Plans to Recover Aircraft and Rail Spares Confiscated Under U.S. Sanctions

Photo: Morgan Mbabazi/The East African

Khartoum — Sudan's Transport Minister Makkawi Mohammed Awad said his Ministry is planning to recover aircraft and train spare parts confiscated in 1997 in connection with the implementation of US economic sanctions against Khartoum.

He said in a press statement after meeting with Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh that the meeting dealt with the ministry's arrangements for the rehabilitation of airlines, railways, and sea transport.

He said "There was money and spare parts for airlines and railways confiscated during the sanctions period that the ministry will seek to recover after the sanctions are lifted".

He said the lifting of the sanctions would enable Sudan Air to cooperate directly without intermediaries with Airbus and Boeing in training pilots and engineers.