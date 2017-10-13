12 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Govt Plans to Recover Aircraft and Rail Spares Confiscated Under U.S. Sanctions

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Morgan Mbabazi/The East African
Sudanese President Omar al Bashir at a State function in Uganda. African Union leaders have consistently refused to enforce an ICC arrest warrant against the Sudanese leader.

Khartoum — Sudan's Transport Minister Makkawi Mohammed Awad said his Ministry is planning to recover aircraft and train spare parts confiscated in 1997 in connection with the implementation of US economic sanctions against Khartoum.

He said in a press statement after meeting with Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh that the meeting dealt with the ministry's arrangements for the rehabilitation of airlines, railways, and sea transport.

He said "There was money and spare parts for airlines and railways confiscated during the sanctions period that the ministry will seek to recover after the sanctions are lifted".

He said the lifting of the sanctions would enable Sudan Air to cooperate directly without intermediaries with Airbus and Boeing in training pilots and engineers.

More on This

Sanctions Relief 'Honeymoon' Short-Lived As Dollar Gains Against Sudanese Pound

The exchange rate on the parallel markets of Khartoum once again exceeded the SDG 20 mark, less than a week after a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.