13 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: President Zuma, the ANC Has Become Something That I Don't Know but You Can Change That

analysis By Rebone Tau

I don't even know where to start as I write this open letter to President JG Zuma. I am in pain as I reflect on the state of the glorious movement of our people, the ANC; it has become something that I do not know.

The centre of the ANC is not holding. The factionalism is getting worse and the gate-keeping of membership continues under your leadership. Mr President, you are the person who can still save the organisation and hand over an ANC that is solid and stronger as your term of office comes to an end in December 2017. It is not too late for you to give political direction that can make us all unite and save the glorious movement of the people. The ANC can no longer pride itself as a leader of society, South Africans are on their own and now leading themselves.

The ANC has become something that I don't know and it is even difficult to recruit people who are activists, people who want to make a difference in society, people who don't want to join the ANC in order to enrich themselves. We seem to be attracting those who see the ANC...

South Africa

