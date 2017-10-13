12 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: An Agreement for Gold Mining in New Blocks, Organization of Ophthalmological Convoy and Establishment of Russian Bank in Sudan

By Sana

Khartoum — The Head of the Higher National Committee on the Supervision of the Relations Between Sudan and the BRICS States met Thursday with the delegation of the Russian Company for Mining and Exploration, headed by Alexander Smernov, whereas it was agreed upon operation on new areas and blocks for mining in the field of gold.

The Russian company also promised to send a convoy specialized in ophthalmology to work in Sudan as a gateway to a future partnership in this area, in addition to the establishment of banking business between Sudan and Russia through opening a bank to stimulate and motivate the desired investments.

Dr. Al-Jaz explained that Kush Company has been working in high efficiency, urging it use the latest technologies to achieve the interests of both parties in the field of gold.

In the field of ophthalmology, the Russian company pledged to run, in coordination with some medical bodies, a Russian convoy to work in Sudan to be the gateway to a future partnership in this area.

"We want to establish a banking business between Sudan and Russia through the opening of a Russian bank and they vowed to consider the issue," Dr. Al-Jaz said, stressing that the bank will contribute to the boost of the country's investment.

