12 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Uganda: Sudan Participates in Water Ministers of Nile Basin Initiative Countries' Meeting in Entebbe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Sudan participated with a delegation headed by the Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Muataz Musa at the annual meeting of the Ministers of Water in the Nile Basin Initiative's Countries which started Thursday in Entebbe, Uganda.

The meeting will discuss the reports and plans of the regional initiative including the 10-year plan. The guidelines of action for the next decade are to be agreed upon during the meeting.

The strategy will also include the development objectives of the Nile Basin Initiative, responding to the challenges facing the region such as augmentation of hydropower, promoting trade in energy and the economic security as well as the protection and development of water resources, responding to climatic changes and joint water management among the Nile Basin countries.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on the election of a new leadership for the initiative within the framework of the annual rotation of the leadership.

Sudan, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, as well as civil society organizations and the media, will take part in the meeting.

Uganda

'11 Million Ugandans Eat Unacceptable Food'

At least 11.1 million Ugandans (30 per cent) eat food described as "unacceptable" for human development, Uganda Bureau… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.