12 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador Sanossi Meets Saudi Foreign Minister

Riyadh — Sudan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Amassed or, Abdul Basit Badawi Al-Sanosi met, Thursday, the Saudi Foreign Minister, Adel al-Jubeir and conveyed to him message from the Minister, Prof. I brahma Ghandour who appreciated the role and the efforts exerted by the Kingdom which led to the lifting of the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Foreign Minister congratulated Prof. Ghandour on the revocation of sanctions, expressing hope that the decision will contribute to the development and stability in Sudan.

The Ambassador has expressed confidence that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to remove Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism and other sanctions.

Sudan

