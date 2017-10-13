13 October 2017

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: NSSA Finalising Scheme for Informal Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) says it is finalising the launch of its voluntary contributory scheme targeting previously excluded groups such as the informal sector, small-to-medium enterprises and domestic workers.

Staff Writer.

Presenting a paper to bankers at the Institute of Bankers of Zimbabwe summer school in Nyanga, Nssa regional contributions, collections and compliance manager Agnes Chikwavaire said the increasing informalisation of the economy is drastically shrinking the social security contribution base. She was presenting a paper on how Nssa as a key player in the economy can mobilise domestic resources to uplift small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and the informal sector.

"The Zimbabwe economy is now arguably predominantly driven by small and medium-sized companies and the informal sector. Economic growth across all sectors is underpinned by the growth in these SMEs. These SMEs play a key role in terms of employment, income generation and strategic linkages with large companies across economic clusters," she said.

The scheme, which will be on a voluntary basis, will be tailor-made to suit the needs of the target groups to make it both relevant and accessible and is expected to significantly contribute to the authority's collection base.

"There is an urgent need for the development of appropriate social security packages for the informal sector, not only to alleviate the vulnerability of workers in this sector, but also to expand the social security contribution base," she said

In line with the sector, Chikwavaire said Nssa has been investing in infrastructure development as one of its investment avenues.

"Nssa has been investing in these areas either directly or indirectly through supporting funding initiatives by the organisations that are tasked to deal with those areas specifically," she said.

Zimbabwe

Dry Weekend for Harare Suburbs

A number of Harare suburbs, including the city centre, will be without water supplies tomorrow as there will be a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.