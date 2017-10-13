13 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Extra Choppers, Firefighters Arriving to Tackle Camps Bay Fire

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Working On Fire
Volunteers battle the blaze in Camps Bay.

Three helicopters and 150 firefighters have been deployed to tackle the blazing fire near the 12 Apostles Hotel in Camps Bay on Friday.

Fire manager for Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) Philip Prins said the ground crew would tackle the left and right flanks of the fire, while the helicopters would spray seawater to prevent it from spreading further.

Prins said one helicopter was on its way from George and two were coming from the Eastern Cape.

He said the fire had started on privately-owned land on the slopes of the mountain, but had since spread to the TMNP and was concentrated between the Camps Bay and Llandudno side of the mountain.

Friday's crew will include firefighters from the Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire, Cape Town Fire Protection Services and Volunteer Wildfire Services.

Prins was hopeful that, since the wind had died down, there was a good chance it would be brought under control and put out completely.

He said as far as he knew, nobody had been injured.

Meanwhile, Cape Town's famous 12 Apostles Hotel was still closed on Friday after guests were evacuated to other hotels as a precaution on Thursday, as the fire spread dangerously close to the property.

"Life is not back to normal," said deputy general manager Lukas Loubscher, while rushing to carry out an assessment to determine whether guests could return to the fully booked establishment.

Source: News24

More on This

Cape Town Hotel Evacuated Due to Raging Wildfire

The 12 Apostles Hotel and Spa has been forced to evacuate due to an encroaching wildfire that firefighters are… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.