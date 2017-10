Sudan: American Office of Foreign Assets Control Publshes List of Entities Removed From the Ban List

It's remarkable how quickly the tables have turned in the Sudans. Just a few years ago the infant state of South Sudan… Read more »

NATIONAL CIGARETTES CO. LTD., P.O. Box 2083, Khartoum, Sudan; and all other branches in Sudan [SUDAN].

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - The American Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday the 12th of October published the Sudan Designations Removals in which it pointed out that the following deletions have been made to OFAC's SDN List. The list comprise over 220 companies, institutions, banks, corporations, and private enterprises and public corporations. Following is the detailed list:

Sudanese President Omar al Bashir at a State function in Uganda. African Union leaders have consistently refused to enforce an ICC arrest warrant against the Sudanese leader.

