12 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Sciences of Sports and Physical Education - Newly Recruited Staff Drilled On Techniques

By Elizabeth Mosima

A seminar to sharpen their skills organised by the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education opened in Yaounde on October 10, 2017

Conscious of the problems facing newly recruited staff on the field, the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education is ready to propose permanent solutions. It is in this light that an intensive management seminar for newly recruited staff of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education opened at the National Institute of Youth and Sports in Yaounde on October 10, 2017 on the theme; "Optimising the professional performance of graduates of Sciences and Techniques of Sports and Physical Education Activities of the 2017 batch of National Institute of Youth and Sports". Speaking at the opening, the Inspector of Services in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Dr. Macias Dohbobga called on the staff to conform to the rules and regulations guiding the Cameroon system of education. He said sports and physical education is one of the bases of the training of Cameroonian youths. He called on them to be of good behaviour in order to save the image of the teaching corps of physical education teachers, adding that they should be the vectors of development through sports and physical education. Dr. Macias Dohbobga said the government spares no effort towards their personal collective development every time and everywhere with the objective of making sports and physical education tools for domestic, global and integrated development of the country. The seminar which is holding barely one week after the graduation of the 2017 batch of INJS is in line with the duties assigned to the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education. The objective is to provide the newly recruited staff the opportunity to acquire additional knowledge on issues they are expected to face in their professional life.

