Nigeria: 'Why MTN Organised Football Clinic in Lagos'

General Manager, Consumer Marketing of Nigeria's biggest telecommunications company, MTN, Mr Richard Iweanoge, has expressed optimism that the recently concluded Arsenal/MTN Football clinic will contribute to the development of grassroots football in Nigeria.

Iweanoge's comments came following the conclusion of the three-day football theoretical and practical sessions had former Arsenal Legend, Ray Parlour, as well as other members of Arsenal's technical coaching crew as instructors.

The football clinic held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, with over 30 participants drawn from the local teams in attendance.

According to Iweanoge, MTN's partnership with Arsenal was a practical demonstration of the brand's commitment towards developing Nigeria's sports at the grassroots level.

While adding that the football clinic would expose participants to Arsenal FC's unique approach to football, he stressed that the partnership will serve as a platform for the club to further connect with football lovers across the country.

In his words: 'Football is a core part of our lives as Nigerians and for MTN as a brand, we are always on the lookout for exciting ways to reach out to our subscribers. That was why we went on this partnership with Arsenal and we are excited because this is this the beginning of greater things to come".

Speaking on the Football Clinic, Azizat Ogunsanya, coach of Soccer Star, a grassroots Football Academy based in Ilesa, Osun State, who also participated at the clinic expressed satisfaction at the quality of the theoretical and physical sessions and commended MTN for facilitating the capacity building workshop.

"I am excited to be a part of this coaching clinic and I really appreciate MTN for this opportunity. There are so many challenges that come with being a coach, especially female coaches like me that coach male teams, but I am optimistic that this clinic will expand my capacity and make me a world class coach."

The MTN/Arsenal Football clinic comes as part of the exciting benefits of the strategic partnership struck earlier this year by the telecoms company, MTN and the London-based club, Arsenal FC.