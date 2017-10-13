Cameroon: Miss Tourism Profession Presented

One week of activities by the Regional Delegation of Tourism and Leisure in Douala has closed with the presentation and award of trophy to Miss Tourism Profession and the handing over of end-of-course attestations to some hotel workers. During the closing ceremony at the banquet hall of the Littoral Governor's Office presided at by its Secretary General, Thierry Ki-Nou Nana, September 27, 36-years-old Gisèle Nnanga, who won this year's Miss Tourism Profession Contest revealed that she has a plan on how to fight prostitution in hotels. She is 36 years old, measures 1.70 metres tall and works in one of the hotels in Douala. Several other hotel workers who participated in a two-day seminar received the end-of-course attestations. The seminar harped on themes like "Sale and Innovation," "Team Management and Information Circulation" and "Yield Management." Tourism contribution to the national economy rose from FCFA 532 billion to FCFA 560 billion in 2015 and 2016, providing seven per cent of employment in 2015. The figures were revealed by the Littoral Governor, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, earlier on while launching the Regional Tourism Days which culminated with the 38th World Tourism Day September 27. The Regional Tourism Days was placed under "Sustainable Tourism-Development Tool" and had as objective to create consciousness on the importance of tourism as a development tool. Tourism created 235 million jobs the world over and some 1.2 billion tourists travelling to other countries in 2016. The number is expected to rise to 1.8 billion by 2030. The public was called upon to invest in the hospitality industry in order to bolster the country's capacity, improve on the quality of service and security in order to encourage patronage.

