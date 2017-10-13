Cameroon: Situation in NW/SW Regions - Stakeholders Assess, Sharpen Security Strategies

A closed-door conclave in Buea yesterday chaired by Defence Minister was attended among others by the Governors of the two regions and top military officials.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo, was in Buea yesterday October 12, 2017 where he chaired a closed-door meeting from mid-day with both Governors of the North West, Adolphe Lele Lafrique and South West, Bernard Okalia Bilai in the presence of top military officials among others.

The meeting that held in the conference room of the South West Governor lasted over five hours after which Minister Assomo made a brief statement to the press insisting on the steadfastness of the forces in defending Cameroon territory to the least. The Minister underscored that the political aspect of the crisis would be handled by the Head of State meanwhile the forces will continue to act professionally on the ground. The Minister explained that they were on a mission sent by the Head of State to evaluate the situation on the ground.

The high-level military meeting was attended by the various Army and Gendarmerie Generals, authorities of the Military Tribunal, and some local administrative authorities of Fako and Meme Divisions. The meeting took place following events that turned sour in both Anglophone Regions of Cameroon on 22 September with a protest march and 1st October with rioting and hoisting of secessionist flag in many localities of the area. Although both Governors declined speaking to the press after the Minister, it was evident on their faces that a new era has opened in the crisis whereby reinforced measures would be taken to quell any public agitations in both Regions.

In Buea for example, since the agitations of last 1st October, the forces have been combing specific quarters to pick out culprits said to have extended the protest to violence by confronting the forces. To this, Minister Assomo was clear that they will face the law as the Court has already opened the files of such accused persons. The Minister promised none interference with justice and urged the forces to continue in their utmost professionalism to defend the national territory.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense explained that clear records would be kept and scientific evaluation made.