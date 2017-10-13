13 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Anglophone Crisis - MDP for Decentralised Unitary State

By Fred Vubem Toh

The party's position was stated by its president in a press briefing in Douala on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

The President of the Movement for Democracy and Progress, MDP, Paul Alain Eboua, on Saturday October 7, granted a press briefing at his residence in Douala to state the party's stance in the socio-political climate of the country. He stated that the MDP party stands for a decentralised unitary State of Cameroon. He called on President Biya to hold an inclusive dialogue with moderates but not with the separatists as the unity of the country is not negotiable. He said the dialogue should be open to leaders of the civil society, religious personalities and political parties and should be ready to discuss even federalism as discussing the form of the State should not be a taboo topic during the dialogue.

He blamed the present political crisis on the slowness in the implementation of the 1996 constitution which provides for decentralisation and the resolutions of the tripartite conference. He condemned violence and and expressed the condolence of his party to the bereaved families in the riots that took place in the North West and South West Regions recently. Paul Eboua said everyone should be involved in the sensitisation on the need to live together and that the secessionists were in a minority.

