SA Select Women's lock and captain Nolusindiso Booi is excited to kick off their tour in England against the British Army in Aldershot on Saturday, and said the team was ready for the challenge.

The SA Select Women, who arrived in London on Thursday, will play three matches on tour, with the clash against the British Army being followed by games against the England Academy team next Wednesday and next Sunday.

'We're very excited to kick off the tour,' said Booi. 'Every player in the group is focused on laying a solid foundation in our opening match, so we cannot wait to take to the field.'

Booi, who was a member of the Springbok Women's team that participated in the 2014 Women's Rugby World Cup in France, was excited about the mixture of youth and experience in the touring group, and said the nine players with senior international 15s or Sevens experience would play an important role on and off the field.

'We are expecting a tough test in all three matches, but fortunately there are a number of players in the squad who have international experience, while others represented the country at Under-20 level, and that will be invaluable in guiding the younger players,' said Booi.

'We've been putting the building blocks in place at our respective provincial unions for the last few months, and we had a good training camp in Stellenbosch, so we are now ready to see what we can do on the field.

'We know what is expected of us, the next step is to implement what we have been doing at training against quality opposition.'

The SA Select Women's team to face the British Army feature two players who participated in the 2014 Rugby World Cup in France, and four players who have been involved in the Springbok Women's Sevens squad.

The team: 15 Snenhlanhla Shozi, Border; 14 Unathi Mali, Border; 13 Zinhle Ndawonde, KZN; 12 Aphiwe Ngwevu, Border; 11 Nosiphiwo Goda, Border; 10 Vuyolwethu Maqholo, Western Province; 9 Felicia Jacobs, Western Province; 8 Charmaine Kayser, Western Province; 7 Rights Mkhari, Limpopo Blue Bulls; 6 Lusanda Dumke, Border; 5 Amy-Kay Klaasen, Western Province; 4 Nolusindiso Booi (captain), Border; 3 Babalwa Latsha, Western Province; 2 Annique Geswind, Western Province; 1 Asithandile Ntoyanto, Border

Replacements: 16 Thandi Xwetu, Western Province; 17 Katlego Moremi, Blue Bulls; 18 Thuliswa Capa, Border; 19 Ncediswa Mahijani, Western Province; 20 Celeste Adonis, Western Province; 21 Kamohele Makoele, Free State; 22 Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Western Province; 23 Fundiswa Plaatjie, Border