The South African team extended their lead in the third round of this year's All Africa Golf Team Championships in Zimbabwe on Thursday.

And as soon as the day's 'work' was over, the defending champions turned their attention to the future stars of the game.

'We hosted a golf development clinic for youngsters from a nearby school,' said Clayton Mansfield. 'It was fantastic to watch these kids. It was 36 degrees in the shade, but they were so enthusiastic and so eager to learn. You couldn't help but get fired up to show them basics and it felt pretty good seeing them embrace everything we taught them.'

After combining for a third round 216, the South African team leads Zimbabwe by 22 strokes on a team score of 636.

Mansfield promised to make up for his non-counting first round. For a second day running, the KwaZulu-Natal golfer anchored the team at Elephant Hills Golf Club with a one-under-par 71. Garrick Higgo carded 72 and Malcolm Mitchell posted a 73.

'I had a poor second round, but I'm glad I could turn it around nicely,' said Higgo. 'Now I'm excited at the prospect of chasing Malcolm for the Individual Honours in the final round on Friday.'

Mitchell tops the Individual Competition leaderboard on eight-under-par 208 and he will sleep on a five-shot lead over Issa Abu Al Ela from Egypt and Zimbabwean David Amm.

'It's great to be playing good golf when you are representing your country, but I must say that I am enjoying the team's performance much more than my own,' he said. 'And the development clinic was a pretty special experience and definitely one of the highlights of this trip.'

Higgo sits in fourth at one over and Mansfield climbed to a tie for fifth at three over. The fourth member of the team, Matt Saulez, returned a non-counting 76 to tie for 10th.

'It wasn't my best effort today, but I'm excited to bring in a good score tomorrow,' Saulez said. 'It would be fantastic if the whole team could finish in the top 10 this year, while defending the title.'

South African Golf Association vice-president Naadir Agherdien said the quartet have been superb ambassadors for South Africa. 'All four of these boys personify the adage that hard work pays off and their discipline on and off the course is unrivalled,' he said.

'I'm sure that after playing in scorching heat at the back of the field, they would rather have gone to cool off in the pool, but they stepped it up when a golf development clinic was scheduled and did a stellar job. They have been brilliant ambassadors for South Africa.'

Teams Leaderboard

Third round

636 - South Africa 211 209 216

658 - Zimbabwe 225 215 218

664 - Reunion 222 221 221

666 - Egypt 219 220 227

675 - Swaziland 226 220 225

676 - Zambia 226 229 221

682 - Tunisia 229 225 228

684 - Kenya 224 232 228

688 - Mauritius 230 233 235

692 - Uganda 236 225 231

697 - Botswana 234 244 219

698 - Ghana 228 240 230

703 - Namibia 239 230 234

712 - Tanzania 240 234 238

769 - Angola 254 260 255

Individual Leaderboard

Third round (top 10)

208 - Malcolm Mitchell RSA 67 68 73

213 - Issa Abu Al Ela EGY 71 72 70; David Amm ZIM 76 67 70

217 - Garrick Higgo RSA 68 77 72

219 - Clayton Mansfield RSA 78 70 71; Alexandre Lasalarie REU 69 71 79; Tonderayi Masunga ZIM 73 74 72

221 - Alfred Nandwa KEN 71 73 77

222 - Edwin Madigela BOT 72 79 71

223 - Matt Saulez RSA 76 71 76; Denmarck Mulambo ZAM 73 74 76; Mandla Dlamini Jnr SWZ 75 70 78; Antoine Sale REU 75 77 71