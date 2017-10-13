Mauritius: Minister Husnoo Lauds Key Role of Nurses in Health Services

press release

In a constantly changing health environment, training and capacity-building programmes of nurses are fundamental to enhance the health sector as they play a key role in delivering quality health services.

The Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, made this statement at the graduation ceremony of some 84 health personnel who have successfully completed a training programme on Leadership for Change (LFC). The ceremony was held on 11 October in presence of the Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, and other eminent personalities at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre, Bell Village.

In his address, Dr Husnoo highlighted that nurses are the backbone of the health sector and are always at the frontline of medical services. Nursing, he added, is an art which demands compassion and an infallible knowledge of the human body. Speaking of outbreaks of epidemics and infectious diseases, he pointed out that nurses have to be proactive in decision-making.

Minister Husnoo called upon the nurses to perform their duties efficiently as care providers to patients. In this respect, he emphasised that it is essential to equip nurses with core leadership values such as customer care, good communication skills and effective management.

For his part, the Vice-President of the Republic, Mr Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, pointed out that nursing is a noble job which deserves due recognition and respect as nurses are engaged daily in ensuring the good health of the population. The workforce of the health sector should be empowered through proper training and education in order to overcome the emerging challenges, he further stated.

Leadership for Change programme

The 84 graduates followed the Leadership for Change programme from October 2015 to October 2016 during which they were required to design pilot research projects to test the feasibility of acquired skills and knowledge. The cohort of graduates comprised Senior Nurses, Charge Nurses and Ward Managers.

The programme was first launched by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) in 1996. The aim is to strengthen leadership skills among nurses and to broaden the positive impacts of nursing on health systems. The Mauritius Nursing Association, being a member of the ICN, initiated the LFC programme in 2006 with a cohort of 35 nurses.