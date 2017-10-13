Nigeria: Brazilian Coach Dumps FC Ifeanyiubah for Abia Warriors

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Abia Warriors has announced it has agreed a deal for former FC Ifeanyiubah Brazilian coach Rafael Everton to lead the Umuahia-based club in the new season.

In a statement signed by club spokesman Igwe Onuoha, said the Brazilian coach, who led FC Ifeanyiubah to an historic Federation Cup triumph a year ago, will be their new head coach.

Everton quit FC Ifeanyiubah after he was redeployed to the team's academy following a major shake-up.

Last season, the Umuahia-based club was headed by coach Abdullahi Biffo. It barely escaped relegation.