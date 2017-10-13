13 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Brazilian Coach Dumps FC Ifeanyiubah for Abia Warriors

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Abia Warriors has announced it has agreed a deal for former FC Ifeanyiubah Brazilian coach Rafael Everton to lead the Umuahia-based club in the new season.

In a statement signed by club spokesman Igwe Onuoha, said the Brazilian coach, who led FC Ifeanyiubah to an historic Federation Cup triumph a year ago, will be their new head coach.

Everton quit FC Ifeanyiubah after he was redeployed to the team's academy following a major shake-up.

Last season, the Umuahia-based club was headed by coach Abdullahi Biffo. It barely escaped relegation.

Nigeria

45 Boko Haram Members Convicted in Mass Trial

The individuals have received prison sentences, but the government has refused to divulge other details, such as the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.