13 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Alert as Nasa Vows to Defy Matiangi Ban on Demos

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Justus Ochieng/Daily Naion
Protestors take bath using water from one of the pipes that were broken by vandals along Oginga-Odinga Street in Kisumu.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police have been mobilised in major cities across the country to keep away those who plan to protest in solidarity with the National Super Alliance after their leaders vowed to defy an order barring them from holding demonstrations in the main city centres.

Towns affected include Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu where Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi warned of tough action on protesters making their way to the Central Business District, with plans now underway to arrest the organiser of earlier protests Norman Magaya of NASA.

But NASA Co-principal Moses Wetangula stated that the announcement by Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is not backed by law.

In Kisumu, Nyanza Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega said police would deal firmly with demonstrators who defy the ban to hold protests in the city centre which has been the theater of running battles in the past.

NASA has intensified protests to push for electoral reforms even after its leader Raila Odinga announced withdrawal from the October 26 repeat poll.

Earlier on Thursday, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said NASA would defy a directive from the Ministry of Interior banning protesters from accessing the Central Business Districts in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

Amollo who was reacting to an order by Matiangi - who announced the ban on Thursday - said NASA will proceed with its weekly demonstrations in total disregard of the order.

While announcing the ban, Matiangi castigated Magaya for failing to ensure the orderly conduct of NASA supporters during demonstrations within Nairobi's CBD on Wednesday which resulted in the destruction of property and looting of business premises.

More on This

You Are Not the Boss of Us - Nasa Marches On, Pays Matiangi No Heed

Nairobi Central Business District is a no-go zone for the National Super Alliance supporters following yesterday's ban… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.