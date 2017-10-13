13 October 2017

Kenya: You Are Not the Boss of Us - Nasa Marches On, Pays Matiangi No Heed

Photo: Justus Ochieng/Daily Naion
Protestors take bath using water from one of the pipes that were broken by vandals along Oginga-Odinga Street in Kisumu.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Nairobi Central Business District is a no-go zone for the National Super Alliance supporters following yesterday's ban by Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Anti-riot officers are dispersing any small group on sight attempting to access the CBD.

But protesters who spoke to Capital FM News say they will not allow the Interior CS to infringe on their rights to demonstrate.

"We want to know whether there was a referendum to amend the Constitution so that demonstrations can be criminalised," one said.

Another added that, "We have to go to University Way."

A small group had gathered along Kenyatta Avenue but was dispersed using teargas.

Police officers have been deployed across all parts of the city following Wednesday's demo that left a trail of destruction in the city.

In Mombasa, protesters were dispersed as soon as they started.

The Opposition chief Raila Odinga has declared his withdrawal from the October 26 presidential election citing unfavourable environment.

And in addition to calling for reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Senator James Orengo said they will demonstrating to ensure no election is held without the inclusion of their leader in another repeat presidential poll.

