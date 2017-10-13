South Africa: Mixed News On Bok Injury Front

There was some mixed news on the Springbok injury front with confirmation that while Coenie Oosthuizen and Uzair Cassiem will make the end of year tour, Warren Whiteley and others will not.

Whiteley has been ruled out for a further two months following the groin injury he sustained against France in June.

Oosthuizen, who suffered a fractured arm against the Wallabies in Perth at the beginning of September, is making good progress and will be available for selection.

Loose forward Uzair Cassiem sustained a rib injury against the Wallabies two weeks ago in Bloemfontein and the injury has ruled him out for an initial period of six weeks.

He will, however, be available for selection.

Duane Vermeulen , who underwent a groin operation recently is currently in the final phase of his rehabilitation and will not be available for selection.

Three other Springbok forwards are recovering from long-term injuries at the moment and won't be considered for the tour.

Frans Malherbe (prop) has been out of action since June with a neck injury and he is due to resume training early next year, while Jaco Kriel (flank) underwent a successful shoulder operation recently following his injury against the Wallabies in Perth and has been ruled out for six months.

Wing Ruan Combrinck is also out for six months because of his shoulder operation.

South Africa's opponents during their month-long European tour are Ireland (November 11, Dublin), France (November 18, Paris), Italy (November 25, Padova) and Wales (December 2, Cardiff).

Source: Sport24