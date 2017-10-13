Angola: Cuando Cubango Records Crimes' Reduction

Menongue — At least 179 criminal proceedings were lodged to Cuando Cubango's provincial Court in the second quarter of this year, against 318 in relations to the first quarter 2016.

This was said on Thursday in Menongue city by the court's acting presiding judge, Jones Paulo, during the opening of the third ordinary meeting of the province's Legal Coordination Commission, regarding the third quarter of this year, which discussed the crime situation in the region.

According to him, of the crimes recorded main highlights go to those ones committed by minors both boys and girls aged between 12 and 15, in a total of 20 processes, less eight if compared with last period.