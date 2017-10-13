13 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuando Cubango Records Crimes' Reduction

Tagged:

Related Topics

Menongue — At least 179 criminal proceedings were lodged to Cuando Cubango's provincial Court in the second quarter of this year, against 318 in relations to the first quarter 2016.

This was said on Thursday in Menongue city by the court's acting presiding judge, Jones Paulo, during the opening of the third ordinary meeting of the province's Legal Coordination Commission, regarding the third quarter of this year, which discussed the crime situation in the region.

According to him, of the crimes recorded main highlights go to those ones committed by minors both boys and girls aged between 12 and 15, in a total of 20 processes, less eight if compared with last period.

Angola

Reduced Number of Judges Causes Delays in Lawsuits Resolution

The Provincial Court of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province lately has been facing difficulties to provide speedy… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.