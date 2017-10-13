Kenya: Mike Sonko Set to Pick County Secretary

Lydia Kwamboka, governor Mike Sonko's lawyer, and former Makueni speaker Stephen Ngelu are among those shortlisted for Nairobi County Secretary position.

Others shortlisted candidates include David Kinisu Sifuna, Acting County Secretary Simon Leboo Morintat, Peter Kariuki Mbugua, Khalid Masud Salim, Reuben Kipkemoi ChirChir and John Njuguna.

During the reign of Evans Kidero the position was held by Dr Robert Ayisi, however, during the transition period after Mr Sonko took over, the position held by Mr Leboo in an acting capacity.

Speaking to Nation, Mr Sonko said that the position had been advertised in conjunction to the county government act and the county will follow due process to ensure the suitable candidate is picked.

"The County Secretary shall be competitively sourced from amongst persons who are university graduates with at least ten years' experience in administration and management," said Mr Sonko.

The office of the County Secretary is the heartbeat of all operations by the Executive in the county.

The mandate of County Secretary include being the Head of the County Public Service and also the secretary to the County Executive Committee among others.

In a document seen by Nation those shortlisted have been scheduled to attend interviews on October 23 and 24.

"Upon conclusion of the interviews, the board will forward the names of suitable candidates. On receipt of the concurrence of the above shortlist, we will publish the list on our website and newspaper," read the letter.