Kenya: Seven Injured After Wall Collapses in Mandera

Seven people escaped death narrowly in Mandera town on Thursday evening after a 10 meter high wall they were building collapsed.

Kenneth Wanzala, a victim blamed the site manager for the incident that happened at about 5:30pm .

"We were seven on site building a wall in a warehouse just next to police line and our manager kept on harassing us wanting the job completed fast," said Mr Wanzala who is admitted at a private hospital in the town.

According to Mr Wanzala, the site manager wanted the wall separating the warehouse into two built in a day.

ACCIDENT

"We started working at 6 am and without allowing time to dry up, the manager forced us to continue building until it came down with us," he said.

Abdirashid Mire, the site manager, denied claims that he was in a hurry and wanted the wall completed in a day.

"The constructors were allowed time to work on the wall without any interference and what happened is an accident," he said.

He said already the warehouse ownership had intervened and paid hospital bills for the seven victims and was willing to settle any other matter.

"We called in ambulances yesterday, we have paid their hospital bills, bought them two day food and we are still willing to settle any other matter because they suffered while working for us and it was an accident," said Mr Mire.

Issack Maalim, a medical officer in charge of a private health facility where the victims are admitted said they received five patients.

"We received five victims most with soft tissue injuries and we are still having four in the wards but in stable conditions," said Mr Maalim.

Medical records indicate most of the victims had minor cuts.

John Nyongesa with bruised hands and head said they were using a weakly erected ladder at the site.