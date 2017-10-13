13 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Military Officer Stabs Husband to Death in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Mukinda

Military police are holding a soldier who stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife, killing him.

The victim was also a soldier and the couple lived in Kahawa Wendani, Nairobi, where the incident happened.

The soldier, 28, was a Senior Private and his 25-year-old wife is a Private.

She is being held at Kahawa garrison.

"They were staying as husband and wife. They started a quarrel in the house and in the process she stabbed him on the left side of the chest. He died while undergoing treatment at Kahawa garrison," according to a police report.

FLASH FLOODS

Separately police in the city's Industrial Area are investigating the death of a man who they suspect was swept by floods following onset of heavy rains.

The body was found on a river bank at Lunga Lunga slums.

"The body might have been washed downstream to the scene by flood water," according to a police report.

The body was found at 9am on Thursday.

HIJACKERS

In another incident, police shot dead two suspected hijackers and rescued two women at Athi River in the city's outskirts.

Prior to the shooting a man had reported to police that his wife had gone missing.

Using mobile telephone technology, Flying squad officers located her cell phone's signal at Transview Athi River.

The officers contacted their colleagues in the area who in turn mounted roadblocks.

"A vehicle was signalled to stop at one of the roadblocks but the driver ignored the order. Officers pursued it an on reaching Lukenya, the occupants opened fire. Two of them were killed while the rest escaped," according to a police report.

ARMED

Police recovered ATM cards including one belonging to the missing woman.

"The officers embarked on a search and eventually found two women in a bush. They were blind folded and their hands tied with ropes," police also said.

They told police that they were hijacked at Kiuni junction.

The women also told police that the five carjackers were armed with pistols.

The vehicle is detained at the police station and officers are in the process of finding its owner

Kenya

20 Arrested For Violating Plastic Ban Order

The National Environment and Management Authority (NEMA) on Friday said they have so far arrested 20 people for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.