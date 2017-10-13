Kenya: Military Officer Stabs Husband to Death in Nairobi

Military police are holding a soldier who stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife, killing him.

The victim was also a soldier and the couple lived in Kahawa Wendani, Nairobi, where the incident happened.

The soldier, 28, was a Senior Private and his 25-year-old wife is a Private.

She is being held at Kahawa garrison.

"They were staying as husband and wife. They started a quarrel in the house and in the process she stabbed him on the left side of the chest. He died while undergoing treatment at Kahawa garrison," according to a police report.

FLASH FLOODS

Separately police in the city's Industrial Area are investigating the death of a man who they suspect was swept by floods following onset of heavy rains.

The body was found on a river bank at Lunga Lunga slums.

"The body might have been washed downstream to the scene by flood water," according to a police report.

The body was found at 9am on Thursday.

HIJACKERS

In another incident, police shot dead two suspected hijackers and rescued two women at Athi River in the city's outskirts.

Prior to the shooting a man had reported to police that his wife had gone missing.

Using mobile telephone technology, Flying squad officers located her cell phone's signal at Transview Athi River.

The officers contacted their colleagues in the area who in turn mounted roadblocks.

"A vehicle was signalled to stop at one of the roadblocks but the driver ignored the order. Officers pursued it an on reaching Lukenya, the occupants opened fire. Two of them were killed while the rest escaped," according to a police report.

ARMED

Police recovered ATM cards including one belonging to the missing woman.

"The officers embarked on a search and eventually found two women in a bush. They were blind folded and their hands tied with ropes," police also said.

They told police that they were hijacked at Kiuni junction.

The women also told police that the five carjackers were armed with pistols.

The vehicle is detained at the police station and officers are in the process of finding its owner