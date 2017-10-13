Kenya: President Kenyatta Receives Election Laws Bill

Photo: Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs Supplementary budget in to law in at State House, Nairobi on October 13, 2017.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday received the Election Laws (Amendments) Bill 2017 from Parliament and has 14 days to sign it into law.

"Parliament has now done its duty and passed the legislation. I can confirm that I have received it. It is my duty to consider it, and then sign it," the President said Friday.

The President made the remarks at State House, Nairobi when he met a delegation of people living with disability. Deputy President William Ruto was also at the event.

National Assembly and Senate majority leaders Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen told the same meeting that it was in the interest of the Kenyan people that the President takes the time to consider the bill before signing it.

"As the CEO of the Republic of Kenya, he has to consider what the bill says and the general interest of the Kenyan people.

"As Parliament we have done our job; and as Jubilee we want him to append his signature without delay. The ball is now in the President's court," said Mr Duale, who is also Garissa Town MP.

Other leaders present at the event were National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, and Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua.

The National Assembly passed the bill on Wednesday and send it to the Senate.

The Senate passed it without amendments on Thursday and returned it to the National Assembly Thursday evening, paving way for presidential assent.

President Kenyatta had earlier this week said he will sign the bill once it is passed by Parliament.