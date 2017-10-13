Kenya: 2 Shot as Nasa's Anti-IEBC Demos Turn Ugly in Migori

Photo: Justus Ochieng/Daily Naion

Protestors take bath using water from one of the pipes that were broken by vandals along Oginga-Odinga Street in Kisumu.

Two people were shot in Migori as anti-riot demos turned chaotic on Friday.

In Homa Bay and Kisumu, police also shot at protesters who had converged to march to town centres.

HOSPITAL

In Migori town, 75-year-old Jeniffer Njenda was shot on the right shoulder as she left hospital for home.

She was rushed to Ombo Hospital where she was still undergoing treatment.

Ms Maureen Akoth, granddaughter of the woman, said her granny was staying with them because she was ailing.

"The bullet caught her as she left hospital in the company of my mother," she said.

Doctors at the hospital said she was out of danger.

POLICE

A boda boda operator, only identified as Bonny, was shot on the thigh as he rode his motorcycle near National Bank.

He was also taken to another hospital where he was also still undergoing treatment.

But Migori police denied knowledge of the shootings.

Contacted by the Nation County Commandant Joseph Nthenge said, "I am still finding out if my officers shot the victims".

Migori town remained shut for the better part of the day after contingents of anti-riot police swarmed the streets in the morning.

Shops, hardware stores and hotels remained closed as protesters played hide and seek with the officers.

ANGER

Police were deployed in all the entry and exit points of the border town.

Roads remained deserted with only youths chanting anti-IEBC slogans.

The Nasa supporters in the area said police will not stop them from exercising their democratic rights.

"(Dr Fred) Matiangi (the acting Interior Cabinet secretary) will know that he is a nobody as far as Nasa demos are concerned," said Mr John Ouko, a Nasa supporter.

In Kisumu, scores of demonstrators were injured as they attempted to enter the city centre.

Six were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral hospital, some with bullet wounds and others clobbered with clubs.

GUNSHOTS

The police blocked all the main routes leading to the city centre and used teargas to disperse the youths.

Gunshots rented the air around the CBD and Kondele area, where journalists were also teargassed by the anti-riot GSU officers.

Ambulances from the Kenya Red Cross and the Kisumu County government rushed casualties to the Jaramogi hospital.

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, who had earlier vowed to lead the protestors in the CBD, did not make it to the town centre.

"It is wrong for the police to use live bullets on innocent protestors exercising their right to picket," Mr Outa said.

Businesses remained shut as police engaged the youths.

More follows.

Reports by Silas Apollo, Elisha Otieno, Linet Wafula and Justus Ochieng.