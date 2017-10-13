13 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Drawn Alongside Canada, Kenya for Dubai

The Blitzboks have been drawn alongside Canada, Kenya and Uganda for the opening round of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai. The defending champion South Africans head up a group with a lot of African flavour as they get their campaign underway in Dubai over December 1 and 2.Pool B has a European feel to it as England meet Scotland, France and the newly promoted Spain.

Olympic champions Fiji are drawn in Pool C with Australia, Wales and Japan while New Zealand, USA, Argentina and Samoa make up Pool D.

The South African women's team, meanwhile, is in a tough group where they will take on New Zealand, USA and France.

The second leg of the men's season will, once again, take place in Cape Town. Dates for that tournament are December 9 and 10. Tickets are sold out for that weekend. There are 10 rounds that makes up the World Series.

