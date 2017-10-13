13 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Private Sector Alliance Backs IEBC Position on Repeat Presidential Election

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — The Kenya Private Sector Alliance has applauded the IEBC for its latest statement re-affirming that the Presidential election re-run will be held on 26th October 2017.

In a statement, the Alliance says the prolonged uncertainty and frequent disruptions arising from this election period are undermining Kenya's competitiveness in an increasingly competitive global economy.

KEPSA adds that as a result of the political environment, several businesses have had to differ investment spending and delay expansion before the repeat election.

"The linkages that tie businesses within a complex, integrated modern economy mean that the ripple effects of such decisions have spread to all businesses, and especially, much to our mounting alarm, to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which account for a large proportion of Kenya's businesses, and on which much of our economic growth is premised," KEPSA says in the statement.

The Alliance also demanded that politicians allow independent institutions execute their mandate and in turn they be non-partisan.

"The IEBC must execute its mandate in manner that does not undermine Kenyans' confidence in the conduct of the electoral process, and in the outcomes of this process."

