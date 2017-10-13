Angola: BFA Opens Third Branch in Malanje Province

Malanje — A new branch of the Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) was inaugurated Thursday in the neighborhood of Cangambo, near Malanje, within the framework of the institution's policy of expanding and bringing its services closer to clients.

The one-storey building, where the third branch of the bank in the province is located, was inaugurated by the provincial governor, Norberto Fernandes dos Santos and guaranteed the direct employment to nine young people of the region.

With this counter, citizens can open bank account, make deposit, withdraw, consult, transfer money, obtain ATM cards, in addition to BFA Net, which allows customers to have access to all services through the internet.

At this occasion, the governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos, said that this venture represents an added value for the population and not only, as it will relieve the other two branches hitherto existing, as well as stimulates the development of the province, through the creation of new projects in different fields.

He added that entrepreneurs will have greater openness to turn up to banks to request financing for their projects, with particular emphasis on those focused on agriculture, as a basis for economic diversification of the country.

In turn, BFA's business manager, Manuela Moreira, ensured the bank's willingness to continue supporting viable projects aimed at contributing to the diversification of the national economy through the agricultural sector.

To her, the development of the country will necessarily be focused on agriculture and manufacturing, sectors that BFA will continue paying particular attention, through presentation of viable projects by entrepreneurs