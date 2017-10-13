analysis

Shaun Abrahams, head of the country's beleaguered National Prosecution Authority will find himself in the spotlight on Friday when the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein hands down judgment in President Jacob Zuma and the NPA's appeal against a High Court order for the reinstatement of 783 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against the President. It is clear from September representations made to the SCA that Abrahams is a worried man. Will he finally find his spine and honour his oath of office and the rule of law? By MARIANNE THAMM.

Perhaps it was pure coincidence that a day before the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein was set to pronounce on the reinstatement of 783 charges against President Jacob Zuma, Judge Billy Mothle, ruling in the North Gauteng High Court that anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol did not commit suicide in 1971 but was murdered by the security police, referred specifically to the duty of prosecutors and lawyers to respect their oath of office.

Judge Mothle ended his judgment with the caution:

"Every professional lawyer and public official survives on integrity. Magistrates and prosecutors are lawyers participating in the administration of justice and are expected to discharge their functions...