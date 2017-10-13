Liberia: CDC Driver, Two Candidates Under Investigation

Police say they are investigating a driver operating opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) vehicle that allegedly killed a victim accidentally in Bomi County and two opposition representative candidates including Mr. Emmanuel Barnes of Montserrado District #14 and Coalition for Liberia Progress (CLP) in Nimba for acts amounting to electoral violence.

Police Spokesman Sam Collins told journalists on Thursday, 12 October that on the day of election, police recorded an accident in Bomi involving a CDC vehicle that resulted into the death of an unnamed victim.

Mr. Collins could not name the vehicle operator, though he says police have been speaking with the operator.

He said on the day of the election, LP candidate Emmanuel Barnes was apprehended for disorderly conduct over claims of actions that amounted to electoral violence.

Mr. Collins says the suspect was taken to the police headquarters where statement were extracted from him. He was held on allegation of disorderly conduct, according to Mr. Collins, adding that police are continuing their investigation.

He adds that the accused was signed for by LP youth chairman and was due to be brought forth on Wednesday for the continuation of an ongoing investigation.

Additionally, Mr. Collins says another representative candidate fromthe opposition Coalition for Liberia Progress (CLP) in Nimba is being investigated in connection to an alleged electoral violation. He says on the overall, the electoral process went very well.