13 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: CDC Driver, Two Candidates Under Investigation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police say they are investigating a driver operating opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) vehicle that allegedly killed a victim accidentally in Bomi County and two opposition representative candidates including Mr. Emmanuel Barnes of Montserrado District #14 and Coalition for Liberia Progress (CLP) in Nimba for acts amounting to electoral violence.

Police Spokesman Sam Collins told journalists on Thursday, 12 October that on the day of election, police recorded an accident in Bomi involving a CDC vehicle that resulted into the death of an unnamed victim.

Mr. Collins could not name the vehicle operator, though he says police have been speaking with the operator.

He said on the day of the election, LP candidate Emmanuel Barnes was apprehended for disorderly conduct over claims of actions that amounted to electoral violence.

Mr. Collins says the suspect was taken to the police headquarters where statement were extracted from him. He was held on allegation of disorderly conduct, according to Mr. Collins, adding that police are continuing their investigation.

He adds that the accused was signed for by LP youth chairman and was due to be brought forth on Wednesday for the continuation of an ongoing investigation.

Additionally, Mr. Collins says another representative candidate fromthe opposition Coalition for Liberia Progress (CLP) in Nimba is being investigated in connection to an alleged electoral violation. He says on the overall, the electoral process went very well.

Liberia

Strong Start for Weah but Run-Off 'Unavoidable'

Official preliminary results in the presidential election, announced by the National Elections Commission (NEC)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.