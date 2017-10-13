Nigeria: Bet9ja Boosts Power-Lifting As Waheed Wins in Usa

As part of it's commitment towards developing other sports, top sports betting company, Bet9ja, recently sponsored Kareem Waheed (A.K.A 'Body') to the United States Amateur Athletes Championships where he came tops.

According to a statement by Bet9ja, the company decided to sponsor the power-lifter as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and to also develop other sports.

"Power-lifting has been in the doldrums in Nigeria, but we don't want it to suffer the same fate as the other individual sports, hence we sponsored Waheed to the competition," disclosed the Brands and Communications Manager, Tunji Mesh.

He said that judging by Waheed's performance, "a new breathe of life has taken place, thanks to the power-lifter who has put Nigeria on the global map through his exploits in the US. We are encouraged to do more," the statement read.

The Lagos-born athlete recently returned from the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Championship in the United States of America where he beat all other competitors to finish of his weight category.

"We believe his exploits could inspire other athletes and at the same time popularise the sport in the country," concludes the Bet9ja statement.

'Body' as he's fondly called had surprised all comers at the AAU power-lifting championship in September in Las Vegas, US which was his second this year. He was in the 'Sin City' in April where he also led Nigeria to victory.