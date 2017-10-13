Liberia: Voters Must Reflect Elections' Results

The European Union Elections Observation Mission here urges political parties and officials of the National Elections Commission to keep the positive role and ensure the will of the voters is reflected in the polls' results.

An EU statement issued on Wednesday, 12 October in Monrovia indicates that Liberian voters have shown strong desire to be part of the democratic process by their participation in great numbers in the polls.

"Political parties and the election administration should keep their positive role and ensure the will of the voters is reflected in the elections results. Also, the notable efforts made by the Liberian observers organizations show commitment to ensuring the transparency of the elections," said Maria Arena, Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission and member of the European Parliament.

The press statement quotes her as saying that the 81 EU election observers reported from over 297 polling places in rural and urban areas in all counties, noting, "Liberians turned out in large numbers already early in the morning. The Election Day can be described as clam and adequately conducted by the National Elections Commission. Before that, the election campaign was nearly peaceful."

Ms. Arena emphasizes that overall Liberia's legal framework is broadly in line with the country's international and regional treaty obligations, and adds that it constitutes an adequate basis for the conduct of democratic elections, albeit room remains for legal procedural improvements.

"While political campaign was calm, the EU Election Observation Mission observed uses of state resources to the advantage of candidates from the incumbent party and a more general uneven playing field for candidates.

The EU further notes access to media and possibility chances for candidates, especially females.

"It is important to note that the results tabulation is still underway, and the European Union Election Observation Mission will remain in the field to observe the process, including the handling of complaint and appeals. We anticipate that all parties will remain committed to use existing judicial mechanisms to channel their eventual complaints on the conduct of the elections," the statement concludes.