President Jacob Zuma must appear in court to face corruption charges before the ANC holds its elective conference in December, the DA said on Friday.

This comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Zuma's appeal against a 2016 decision by the High Court in Pretoria that found the NPA's decision to drop corruption charges against Zuma - that related to fraud, racketeering and money laundering - was irrational.

The 18 charges against Zuma were initially withdrawn in 2009, just before he was sworn in for his first term as president, but the DA have since fought to have the charges reinstated.

Speaking at a press conference in Pretoria following the SCA judgment, DA federal council chairperson and MP James Selfe said the DA would push for the prosecution against Zuma to start as soon as possible.

"We expect the prosecution to start as soon as possible, certainly before the elective conference," said James Selfe.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he would be writing to NPA head Shaun Abrahams, insisting that Zuma is served with an indictment and appears in court at the soonest available date.

"Advocate Abrahams must give us a response within 10 days. The charges have been formulated and the evidence is ready. We now await a trial date," said Maimane.

Maimane said that, following the judgment, the matter as it stands is straightforward.

"The charges now stand, and a court of law must hear this matter. If the president is innocent, as he proclaims, he ought to let a trial court decide on his innocence."

Maimane said they believed that Zuma and the NPA had spent around R30m of taxpayers' money in delaying the prosecution of the president.

"His actions over the last decade smack of a desperate attempt to avoid this eventuality. These are the actions of a man who knows he has a lot to answer for.

"Jacob Zuma must, and will, be held personally liable and made to pay for wasting valuable financial resources. Zuma must pay back the money he wasted," said Maimane.

The NPA said it would now consider and interrogate the judgment.

Maimane said Abrahams, who he called "Shaun the Sheep", now had a golden opportunity to show his independence and proceed with the prosecution.

